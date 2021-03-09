David A. Schawk Sells 5,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 8,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

