Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Deere & Company by 181.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 333.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $2,221,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $350.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

