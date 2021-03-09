DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $3.64 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $416,283.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.00527788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00070152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00535588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076590 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,086,491 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

