Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

