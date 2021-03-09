Desjardins Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of PKIUF traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit