Desjardins Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $48.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.