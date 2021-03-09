Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

PLYA stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

