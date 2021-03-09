Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
