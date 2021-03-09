Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.