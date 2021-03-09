Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Shares of DVN opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

