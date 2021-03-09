DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 81,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,371. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $843.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DHT by 27.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

