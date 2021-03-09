Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $61.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

