Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.07 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
