DubaiCoin Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $10,030.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.