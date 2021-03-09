DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

