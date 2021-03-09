Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 425.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $299.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $302.90. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

