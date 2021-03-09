Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,279 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

