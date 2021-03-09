Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. IHS Markit comprises 1.2% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $90.81 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.