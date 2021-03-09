Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $162.57 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

