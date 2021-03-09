Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 18.7%

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. 2,596,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,659,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DYNT. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

