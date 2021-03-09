Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 162688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

