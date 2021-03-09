Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 5.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $35.50. 271,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 93,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

