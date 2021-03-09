Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 5.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $35.50. 271,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 93,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

