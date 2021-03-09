EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

EGP opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

