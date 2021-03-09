Ecofin Advisors Ltd Purchases 1,935 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.0% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.88. 22,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

