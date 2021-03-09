Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,927. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

