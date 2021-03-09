Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 11.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 2,939,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,959,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,568 shares of company stock worth $1,204,927 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

