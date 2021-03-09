Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 11.8%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 2,939,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,959,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,568 shares of company stock worth $1,204,927 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit