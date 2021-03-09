Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Up 7.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.73. 242,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
