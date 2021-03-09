Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Up 7.4%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.73. 242,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit