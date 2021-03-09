Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Up 7.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.73. 242,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 295,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.