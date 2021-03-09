Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ELOX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

