Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Shares of ENGGF opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Enagas has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

