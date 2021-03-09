Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Shares of ENGGF opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Enagas has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit