Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

