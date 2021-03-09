Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.67 on Monday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

