Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $4.04. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 100,592 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

