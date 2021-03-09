Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.21% of Enphase Energy worth $47,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

