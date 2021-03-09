EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NPO opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

