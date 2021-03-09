Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New $1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.10.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.