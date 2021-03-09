Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Down 4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.44. 151,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 608,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$228.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

