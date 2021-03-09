Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is ING Groep NV’s 8th Largest Position

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,103,874 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $94,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 139,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 288,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

