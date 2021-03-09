EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to Accumulate

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -143.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

