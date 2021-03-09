Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Up 13.6%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.66. 246,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 581,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

