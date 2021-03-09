Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $570.58 million, a P/E ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

