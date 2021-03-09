Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $570.58 million, a P/E ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit