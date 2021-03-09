Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDI. TD Securities boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$49.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$24.19 and a 12-month high of C$50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

