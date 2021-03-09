Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of RPTX opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

