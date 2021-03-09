Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

