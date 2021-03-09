Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

MU opened at $85.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

