Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.