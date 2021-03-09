Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Exterran by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.