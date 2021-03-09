Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $223,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

