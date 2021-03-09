Factom (FCT) Price Tops $2.34 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $22.78 million and approximately $107,641.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00508125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00510432 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,724,555 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

