Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$625.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$525.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$494.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$434.71. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$538.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 48.1899962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

