Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 3,504 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $490,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.83. 44,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

