Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $221.73. 12,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

