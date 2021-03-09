Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,941 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.88% of Philip Morris International worth $1,140,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $86.41. 49,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,866. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

