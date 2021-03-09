Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,941 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.88% of Philip Morris International worth $1,140,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $86.41. 49,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,866. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit